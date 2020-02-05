|
|
LARGO, FL -- Lucille McDaniel, 92, died January 30, 2020. Lucille was born August 4, 1927 in Hiattville, KS, where she married and started her family. In 1965, she moved to Ohio, where she resided in the Stow/Cuyahoga Falls area. In 2014, she moved to St. Petersburg, FL where she lived her final days. Lucille was a homemaker who dedicated her life to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was always fun to be around, had a story to tell, and had a listening ear. A few of the things that made her special were her holiday meals, sleep overs, crossword puzzles, helping her decorate her sweepstake envelopes, her beautiful hand crocheted blankets, and her famous caramel corn. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Andrew, and her son Kirk. She is survived by her children: Pamella (Claude) Hensley, Deborah Lindsey, DeAnna (Pete) Cioffi, Kent (Lisa) McDaniel; grandchildren, Bill (Dawn) Coffman, Lance (Jenny) Coffman, Danny (Vilma) Coffman, Michele (Mike) Macchiarole, Samantha (Marcus) Roberts, Dominic (Kara) Cioffi and great-grandchildren, Danielle (Sam), Christopher, Donald, Danny, Dylan, Hannah, Kylie, Sarah, Ariana, Brianna, William, Samuel and Chase. She will be missed by many. Our family would like to give a special thank you to Isaac Vicente, for always taking such good care of her. Private services will be held for family, and she will be laid to rest at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 5, 2020