Lucille "Fanny" McMurray departed her earthly home, at age 93, on October 26, 2019, after a short illness. She was born September 5, 1926, to the late Scoffield and Manolia Daniels in Birmingham, Ala. She was preceded in death by husband, Edward McMurray; daughter, Andrea Owens; son, Ronald Owens; step-daughter, Rita McMurray; and great-grandson, Nicholas Bobo. She leaves to cherish her memory daughter, Myraetta Lanier (William); sons, Matthew Owens Jr. and Michael Owens; step-son, Darrell McMurray II; grandchildren: Christine, Kimberly, Karmen, Niccol, Tiffany, Ronnia, Briann, Ronald II, Carmen, Matthew, Michael, Raphael, Belinda, Anessa, Akia and Darrell III. Special grandson and caregiver Kevin King, special great-great-grandson Kyler King-Rice, 26 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home, 529 W. Thornton St, Akron, OH 44307, at 2 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. Condolences may be sent to 638 Moon St., Akron, OH 44307 and/or 474 Avalon Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 31, 2019