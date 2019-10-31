Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille McMurray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille McMurray


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille McMurray Obituary
Lucille "Fanny" McMurray departed her earthly home, at age 93, on October 26, 2019, after a short illness. She was born September 5, 1926, to the late Scoffield and Manolia Daniels in Birmingham, Ala. She was preceded in death by husband, Edward McMurray; daughter, Andrea Owens; son, Ronald Owens; step-daughter, Rita McMurray; and great-grandson, Nicholas Bobo. She leaves to cherish her memory daughter, Myraetta Lanier (William); sons, Matthew Owens Jr. and Michael Owens; step-son, Darrell McMurray II; grandchildren: Christine, Kimberly, Karmen, Niccol, Tiffany, Ronnia, Briann, Ronald II, Carmen, Matthew, Michael, Raphael, Belinda, Anessa, Akia and Darrell III. Special grandson and caregiver Kevin King, special great-great-grandson Kyler King-Rice, 26 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home, 529 W. Thornton St, Akron, OH 44307, at 2 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. Condolences may be sent to 638 Moon St., Akron, OH 44307 and/or 474 Avalon Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -