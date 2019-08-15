|
Lucille W. Douglas TOGETHER AGAIN Lucille W. Douglas, 96, of Tallmadge, went peacefully to her Savior, 8/9/2019. She was born 1/24/1923 in Scottsville, Ky. to parents F.A. and Effie Wilson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Huel; son, Mark; five sisters and two brothers. She is survived by sons, Michael (Christina), Henry (Pam), Matthew, Morgan (Joni); 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister Juanita Parker; sister-in-law, Joy Livesay; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, August 17 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service Sunday, August 18 at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. Private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Oakdale Christian Academy, 5801 Beatyville Rd., Jackson, KY 41339.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019