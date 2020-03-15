|
|
Lucinda A. Denney (nee Shetter) "Cindy" passed away peacefully at home on February 28, 2020. Cindy is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jon E. Denney of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; children: Mary Denney (Tom) Bogart of Maryville, Tenn.; Jon (Penny) Denney of Melbourne, Fla.; Andrew Denney of St. Louis, Mo.; grandchildren Elizabeth Bogart of Rochester, N.Y.; Brandon (Erika) Denney of Chattanooga, Tenn.; Jena Denney of St. Louis Mo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Madora (nee Frederick) Shetter; and sister, Johanna Shetter Hyde. Lucinda was born on August 7, 1938 in Akron, Ohio. She graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1956, and cum laude from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1960. In 1961, she married Jon Denney whom she met at OWU. Cindy was always known as a "people person" and was happiest around her family and friends. Her engaging smile, generous spirit, energetic and charismatic personality, and her enthusiasm for life lead her to become a natural leader and talented entrepreneur. Her love for the city of Cleveland inspired her to co-found Executive Arrangements, Inc. She also devoted her time to numerous community and nonprofit boards. As a highly motivating and organized self-starter, Cindy was a sought out public speaker for a variety of civic and educational groups. Cindy enjoyed playing golf, traveling, gardening, playing bridge, and entertaining. She was an active member of The Garden Club of Cleveland, The 21st Century Club and the Women's Committee of the Cleveland Museum of Art. As a loving wife, mother and grandmother, she was the spiritual center of the family who maintained family traditions. Jon and Cindy loved spending time at their L'Ambiance condominium in Naples, Fla. where they attended Naples United Church of Christ, and enjoyed friends, golf, and walks on the beach. Lucinda battled Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) for over 35 years and helped others who were also battling cancer during her journey. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a gift (with "In Memory of Lucinda A. Denney" on the memo line) to either the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute c/o Cleveland Clinic Foundation, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, Ohio 44193-1655 or to The Federated Church, 76 Bell St., Chagrin Falls, OH 44022 where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 4:30 P.M. FRIENDS MAY CALL AT BROWN-FORWARD, 17022 CHAGRIN BLVD., SHAKER HTS., OH 44120 ON THURSDAY, MARCH 26 FROM 4 TO 7 P.M. For further information, directions and to sign the Guestbook, please log online to: www.Brown-Forward.com BROWN-FORWARD SERVICE 216-752-1200
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020