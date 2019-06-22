Lucretia L. Johnson



Mrs. Lucretia L. Johnson (William Walter), 92, of Uniontown, Ohio, formerly of Firestone Park in Akron, went home to the Lord June 1, 2019 after a brief illness in Lexington, Kentucky.



Born in Detroit, Mich. March 7, 1927 to George and Lottie Lucretia Spratt, she moved to Akron several years after her marriage in 1950 to William (Bill) Johnson, an Akron native. Lucretia (known to many of her friends and family as "Lottie", "Lu" or "Aunt Pete"), was a graduate of Albion College in Albion, Mich. Lu taught at St. Paul's Catholic School in Firestone Park and retired from the Akron Public Schools.



She was an ardent quilter and, an avid card player and enjoyed playing in recent years at her local senior and community centers. A longtime member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Firestone Park, she will be remembered for her gentle, yet independent spirit.



She was preceded in death by her husband Bill. She will be greatly missed by her children, Annette Kuba of Riverton Wyo.; Peter of Akron and Mark (Karen) also of Akron; Karen Wilson (Scott) of Columbus, Ohio and Michael (Paula) of Lexington, Ky.; as well as brothers, Ralph Spratt (Julie) of Madison Heights, Mich. and Harry (Mary Beth) of Honor, Mich.; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends



Family and friends are invited to visit at St. Paul's, 1580 Brown St., Akron on Friday, June 28 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Mass at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow at the church's Boeke Hall. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to St. Paul's Church. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 22 to June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary