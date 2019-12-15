|
TOGETHER AGAIN Lucy Beatrice Capozzi, 95, passed peacefully on December 14, 2019 at Altercare Post Acute in Kent, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dan, of 61 years. Lucy was born on February 1, 1924, to Michele (Mike) and Angelina Paolucci. She was the oldest of three beloved sisters and one brother, Violet Jackson, Jean Sanzone, Sylvia Karal, and Arthur Paolucci. She embraced her days working as a seamstress and dancing in Akron and New York with her sisters and cousins. Lucy also worked for Goodyear Aircraft as "Rosie the Riverter", followed by Reimer's Gown Shop in downtown Akron. After she married Dan in 1949, she continued doing alterations in her home and also worked for Anne Shop Exclusive Dresses. Lucy became involved in the Italian Center, which her father helped build, and pizza making at the Carovillese Hall on Sunday afternoons. She loved cooking, baking, crocheting and music. She loved to entertain her friends at home with lunch or just desserts and coffee. She was known by many as "grandma" on WNIR when she frequently called in to talk about her disappointment with automatic appliances and assured everyone that they should still continue using wringer washers and no microwaves! She took pride in calling herself "old fashioned". She successfully initiated the Dean Heights Women's Auxiliary and first picnic, along with Dan's first Navy reunion of the U.S.S. Keith. Lucy also coordinated the first ever block party on Damon St., which was a huge success with all of the neighbors' contributions and help. She is survived by her daughters, Rita (Frank) Barbieri, and Nancy Crimaldi. She leaves grandchildren, Stephen and David Barbieri, Maria Barbieri Toth, Frank Toth, Phillip and Nicholas Crimaldi, Natalie (Ryan) Paul; five great-grandchildren, Brandon, Elena and CaraMia Toth, Evelyn and Elise Paul; sisters-in-law, Cecilia Capozzi and Madeline (Tom) Lee; brother-in law, Joe Karal; many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a huge thank you to Altercare Post Acute, Sunrise Senior Living, and especially Harbor Light Hospice for their care of Lucy and family support. Special thanks to Gina Sanzone (niece) for her love, care and support. Calling hours will be Monday from 4 to 7 pm at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 N. Main Street, Akron (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.). Funeral service will be 11:00 am on Tuesday at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Harbor Light Hospice, 207 Portage Trail Extension West Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 in Lucy's name. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Lucy's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019