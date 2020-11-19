1/1
Lucy J. Golden
Lucy J. Golden, age 83, went home to be with the Lord on November 11, 2020. Lucy is survived by her children, Roger Golden, Cheryl Golden, Robert (Royce) Golden, and Stephanie (James) Anderson; sister, Gloria Lee; and grandchildren, Stephen Anderson, Evan Golden, and Jaime Anderson. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 2 to 8 p.m. at THE CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 23000 Rockside Rd., Bedford Hts., OH, 44146. There will be a PRIVATE family service held. Calhoun Funeral Home & Cremation Services, (330) 535-1543.www.stewartcalhoun.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
November 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
