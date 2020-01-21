Home

Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
More Obituaries for Lucy Lemasters
Lucy Lemasters


1925 - 2020
Lucy Lemasters Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN Lucy Lemasters, 94, passed away January 17, 2020. She was born August 4, 1925 to the late Alfredo and Columbia Pasqualucci. She retired at age 85 after 48 years of service at Acro Tool and Die Co. Lucy will always be remembered as an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, but more than anything she was the matriarch of her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Lucy is preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Lemasters; and son, Ronald Lemasters. She is survived by her son, Gerald (Denise) Lemasters; grandchildren : Robert, Brian, Tiffany, Billy, and Ronnie Matthew; stepgrandchildren: Amy, Brandy, and Christine; 13 great-grand children; four great-great- grandchildren; sister, Angie Hartzell; and special friend, Joe Booth. Visitation will be 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Pastor Bill White will officiate. Private interment Northlawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 21, 2020
