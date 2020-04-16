|
Lucy Pilleggi, 84, passed away April 13, 2020. She was born in Akron where she lived all of her life. Lucy retired from Acme and was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Fanny Ventrone; son, Louie; brothers, John, Dominic, Tony, Mike, Vincent and Baby; sisters, Virginia Ventrone, Amelia Sexstella, Josephine Drake, Lena Kaufman and Mary Lear. Lucy is survived by her son, Rickey Wan; sisters-in-law, Sandy Beckwith and Sandy Ventrone; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 16, 2020