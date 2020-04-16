Home

Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-3032
Lucy Pilleggi

Lucy Pilleggi Obituary
Lucy Pilleggi, 84, passed away April 13, 2020. She was born in Akron where she lived all of her life. Lucy retired from Acme and was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Fanny Ventrone; son, Louie; brothers, John, Dominic, Tony, Mike, Vincent and Baby; sisters, Virginia Ventrone, Amelia Sexstella, Josephine Drake, Lena Kaufman and Mary Lear. Lucy is survived by her son, Rickey Wan; sisters-in-law, Sandy Beckwith and Sandy Ventrone; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 16, 2020
