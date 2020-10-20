Lucy A. (Mallardi) Yareff, born on March 12, 1915, was 105 years old when she went to be with the Lord on October 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by infant brother, Eduardo; her parents, Dominic and Rose (Procaccio) Mallardi; and brothers, Onofrio (Victor), Louis, William, Arthur, Ernesto (Chuck), Emilio (Mimi), Richard, Daniel; and sister, Teresa. She had a wonderful, blessed life. Her parents raised her as a Roman Catholic to love God and to have a servant's heart. She served her family well. She met and married an amazing man, Lazo (Louis) Yareff in 1939. They had 48 wonderful years together. They took in a three year old boy named Jimmy and raised him to be a fine man and taught him about God. As a practicing Catholic she served in St. Paul's Catholic Church on Brown St. in Akron, for decades. She sang in the choir for over twenty-five years, even though she could not read a note of music. She had a good voice and was faithful. She did sacristy duty for the altar. A member of the Ladies' Guild, she baked many nut rolls for their fall bazaar. There were also all the other crafty things she made. The Christmas Village she made with sister Teresa's help is amazing, and still survives today. Bowling was a favorite activity she and Louie enjoyed many years. There were also the poker club and the birthday club with her friends. They all took turns hosting each other. She loved to cook meals for everyone and what a wonderful cook she was. When she tried to fill us up she would always say, "I didn't weigh you when you came in!" There was zelnik, pasta e fagioli, linguini with clam sauce, baked macaroni, stuffed shells, and we cannot forget her spaghetti. Sometimes she cooked something different so we would know she could cook other foods. There were even the red bird and squirrels (Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego) that came to her door to be fed. Each spring she loaded up her patio with flats of flowers to plant. Impatiens was her favorite. Her yard looked like a green house. It was always so beautiful. She nursed her husband, Louie, till he passed on. She took in her brother, Louie Mallardi, and cared for him till he passed on. When her sister, Teresa, moved in with her, she took care of her while Teresa battled cancer twice. After Teresa passed on that was the end of Lucy's caregiver days. Lucy went to Italy with her cousin, Rachael and her daughter-in-law, Evie when she was 90 years old. (People thought she was 70.) She saw where her mother's bread was baked in the neighborhood oven. She bought almonds from the almond lady. She visited the church where her mother was baptized in Triggiano, Bari, Italy. At age 97 she went on a cruise to Bermuda with her son and his family. She was a Godly woman, a wonderful daughter, niece, aunt, cousin, friend, wife, mother, grandma, and mother-in-law. She is survived by her son, James (Evelyn) Yareff; granddaughters, Elizabeth Busch, Susan (Tony) Stetzik; grandsons, Josiah Yareff, Jeremiah Yareff and Cyrus Yareff; five great grandchildren, including recent addition, Baby James; and nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.(Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)