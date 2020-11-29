1/
Lud Lankford Ward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lud's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lud L. (Budgie) Ward, 92, passed away on November 21, 2020. He was born February 3, 1928 in White, GA to the late Marida and Pauline Ward. Lud was a long-distance truck driver and proud member of Teamsters Local 24. He retired from Consolidated Freightways with 27 years of service, having received numerous performance awards including achieving 1.2 million miles of accident-free driving. Lud was always with a joke and loved to laugh. He had unique expressions known only to be his. He would mesmerize his children and grandchildren (known to them as "Paw Paw") with stories of the old times when he was a boy forced to leave school at age 11 to work picking cotton. He was admired for his success as a man who evolved from limited means and education and was always gracious. He had a genuine and quietly generous heart for those who strived but were less fortunate. Rare would a day ever pass that Lud would not have sang a song and he never missed a chance to dance at the delight of others. Lud enjoyed mechanics and loved to spend time in his garage, particularly with his son and grandson alongside. Lud was supportive of his family as long-time members of the Akron Baptist Temple and in recent years he attended Valley Community Church. Lud was preceded in death by his parents; brother, J.C. Ward; and sister, Lanelle (Ralph) Vaughan. Lud is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Hazel; children, Paula (Clarence) Shaw, Joyce Ward, and Todd (Lisa) Ward; brother, John Perry (Dee) Akins; grandchildren, Andrew Ward, Todd Michael Ward, Alison Ward, Emily (Drew) Conyers, Elizabeth (Joshua) Huffman, and Ellyn (Frank) Adley; great-grandchildren, Brody and Courtney Conyers, Noah, Hannah, Harrison and Greyson Huffman, Campbel and Finnegan Adley, and Myles and Parker Ward. Donations in Lud's memory may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. Private services to be held. Condolences and memories can be shared with the Ward family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Norton (330) 825-3633




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved