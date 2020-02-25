Home

BARBERTON -- Ludmelia "Milly" Spetich, (nee Ocepek), 96, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020. Milly was born in Jenny Lind, AK and was a Barberton resident most of her life. She was a cook for many years at Hopocan Gardens and was a faithful member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church where she was active in the choir. Milly was also a member of S.N.P.J Lodge 626 and the Domovina Lodge. Preceded in death by her husband, John; four brothers and one sister; She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen (Bob) Humrick and Joan Spetich (Michael Collard); granddaughter, Audrey (Doug) Eckert; and great-grandson, Wynton Eckert. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Pleasant View Health Care Center for making Milly's last years happy ones. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Norton. Fr. Robert Jackson celebrant. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling Hours Wednesday, from 6-8 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Catholic Church. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 25, 2020
