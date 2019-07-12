Luella Blair



Luella Blair, 98, of Kent, died Tuesday, May 14th at her home.



She was born November 6, 1920 in Bath to Richard and Grace (Black) Shaw. She graduated from Bath High School in 1938. She graduated from the Akron City Hospital School of Nursing in 1945 and then worked as a Nursing Arts Instructor there until her marriage to Richard W. Blair on October 15, 1949. They then moved to Kent. She and her husband owned Kent Office Supply. She was a member of the Kent United Church of Christ where she was church secretary and volunteer for over 40 years. She also served as president of their Women's Fellowship. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels. She was a member and former president of the Business and Professional Women's Club, as well as a member of the Portage County Registered Nurses Club. She and her husband were avid campers and charter members of the Tree City Campers, NE Ohio Field Directors for the State Association and were elected International Retiree King & Queen in 1995. They had camped in all but five NW states and Hawaii, as well as in Canada. She enjoyed gardening, caring for her flowers, and bird watching. Her volunteer service for the Red Cross spanning over 35 years included wrapping bandages, knitting mittens and working the Bloodmobile.



She enjoyed helping others as her love of nursing never faded.



She is survived by her sons, Richard Blair of Las Vegas, NV and William J. "Bill" Blair of Burbank, CA; sister, Freida Neher of Anchorage, AK; niece, Nina Sue (Steve) Adams of Dayton; nephew, James Sedgwick of Warminster, PA; and cousin, Jean Linder of Hudson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Blair; half brother, Stanley Sedgwick; and brother-in-law, Bill Neher.



A MEMORIAL SERVICE to celebrate her life is July 20, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at United Church of Christ of Kent, 1400 E. Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240.



Family and friends may make donations in her name to the United Church of Christ in Kent, Red Cross or Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice of Akron, Ohio.



Bissler & Sons Funeral Home, www.bisslerandsons.com, is handling the arrangements. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 12, 2019