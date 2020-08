Luevelt Tucker "Boot" was called home on August 21, 2020. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 29 from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. Funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Cremation will take place at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family in care of Newcomer Funeral Home. To leave a message for the family and to read the full obituary, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com