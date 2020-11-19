DiNunzio Luisa Palmarina DiNunzio, 79, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020. Luisa was born in Cantalupo nel Sannio, Italy on April 5, 1941 to the late Nicola and Pasqualina Marsillo. She emigrated to Montreal, Canada with her family in 1954, and to Akron, Ohio in 1968. Luisa's talents were many, but she was most proud of being a loving and supportive wife, mother, nonna, and friend. Luisa was a well known seamstress, able to sew just about anything, and through the years was singularly responsible for the sheers and curtains in the homes of many family and friends. She used her skills and talents to build careers in sweater and clothing manufacturing in Canada, and in the surgical supports, braces and orthotics businesses in Akron, having worked for many years for Atco Surgical, Yanke Bionics, and Juzo. She was best known, however, for her cooking. Her homemade dinners and desserts were regularly shared at many dinner parties with family and friends and her Italian layer cake was her most frequently requested specialty. She especially enjoyed attending the many local Italian club dinner-dances with her husband and was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Parish in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Luisa was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Michele DiNunzio, brothers Vittorio and Giacomo Marsillo, sisters Gina Berlingieri and Dora DiNunzio, brothers-in-law Giuseppe Berlingieri, Giuseppe Della Serra, Guido DiNunzio, Mario DiNunzio, and sisters-in-law Giuseppina DiNunzio, Maria Marsillo, and Antonietta Marsillo. She will be dearly missed by her son, Angelo DiNunzio (Mindy Clark), daughter, Lisa Noirot, grandchildren Marco DiNunzio (Kayla Mislosky), Vinny DiNunzio and Mikaela Noirot; sister Columba Della Serra, brother Berardino Marsillo, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Luisa's family would like to extend their gratitude for the care and compassion shown to her for the past three years by the staff of The Gardens of Cuyahoga Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish, 1761 Second Street, Cuyahoga Falls. Visitation will be Friday, November 20, 2020, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Hennessy Funeral Home, 552 North Main Street, Akron (corner of York and Main St). Masks must be worn and social distancing observed.