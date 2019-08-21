|
Luke Vincent Robinson Luke Vincent Robinson, age 54, died Thursday, August 15, 2019. Luke was born July 12, 1965 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Ann and Mark Robinson. He received his high school diploma from Kimball Union Academy in New Hampshire and his bachelor degree from Ohio University (Go Bobcats!). After graduation he met the love of his life, Hally Gearinger, and had 2 beautiful children. After Hally's death in 2005, Luke remained in Akron devoting himself to work and family. Luke had the kindest of hearts and never met a stranger. Luke loved life and always made people feel welcomed and at ease in his presence. He embraced every moment he had with friends and family. He enjoyed hiking in the Akron Metro Parks, cooking and spending time with people. Luke was a loving father and winsome friend. His entertaining stories, easy-going demeanor, and fierce commitment to family will stay with those who knew him forever. Luke was preceded in death by his parents, Ann Reed and Mark K Robinson: step father Andrew Reed; wife, Hally Robinson; sisters Jean Meyers and Kate Brown; and father in-law, Bradford Gearinger. He is survived by his daughter and son, Victoria and Owen Robinson; siblings, Rees Robinson, Mark Robinson, and Susan Eckert; mother-in-law Paula Gearinger; and special friends Beth and Chuck Minor and Lori Showalter. He was deeply loved and will be missed by all who had the good fortune of meeting him.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 21, 2019