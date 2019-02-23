Home

Roberts Funeral Home Inc
9560 Acme Road
Seville, OH 44273
330-334-1204
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Lulu Belle Scott


Lulu Belle Scott Obituary
Lulu Belle Scott

Lulu Belle Scott, 78, of Wadsworth, succumbed to her long battle with dementia. She is now at peace with the Lord and granddaughter, Taylor.

Lulu was born October 2, 1940 in Rutland to George and Edith Braley Snowden.

She graduated from Wadsworth High School. After high school she lived and raised her family in Wadsworth.

Lulu was the first female mold finisher for Goodyear in Stow. She retired from Goodyear in 2000. Lulu's life revolved around volunteering at her church and her granddaughters.

Lulu will be deeply missed by her daughters, Nona Markley of Wadsworth and Dora (Jeff) Burlingame of Chippewa Lake; granddaughter, Jennifer (Peter) Atkins of England; brother, Scotty Snowden; sisters, Naomi Hershman, Georgia (Ron) Allen and Ruth Snowden.

Lulu was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Silvan, Neal and Curly, and granddaughter, Taylor Burlingame.

Friends may call Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Hillcrest Chapel, Seville. Services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Glenn Griffith officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to an organization of the donor's choice.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2019
