Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
More Obituaries for Lurraine Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lurraine "Paul" Myers

Lurraine "Paul" Myers Obituary
MUNROE FALLS -- Lurraine "Paul" Myers, 81, passed away October 25, 2019. Born in Belington, W.V., Paul proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a Military Policeman (MP). Paul was an avid sprint car and Nascar fan and enjoyed RV trips with his wife, Katy. Above all else, he loved and adored his seven grandchildren and cats, Racer and Huffy. Preceded in death by his wife, Katy and daughter, Patricia Myers, Paul is survived by his children, Tracy (Mark) Grund of Tallmadge and Cindy (Glenn) King of Uniontown; grandchildren, Justin, Michael, Megan, Anna, Emma, Shelby and Max; and sister-in-law, Gloria Kittle. The family would like to thank the staff of Mulberry Gardens and ClearPath Hospice for their care of Paul. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Rd., Stow for visitation Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with a service immediately following at noon. Burial Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either One of a Kind Pet Rescue or . (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019
