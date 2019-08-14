Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:45 AM
Columbia United Church of Christ
978 Wooster Rd. West
Barberton, OH
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Columbia United Church of Christ
978 Wooster Rd. West
Barberton, OH
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Columbia United Church of Christ
978 Wooster Rd. West
Barberton, OH
Luther Denver Hudson


1932 - 2019
Luther Denver Hudson Obituary
Luther Denver Hudson Luther D. Hudson was born on July 16, 1932 to Dewey and Cassie Hudson. He died at home on August 12, 2019. He was in the Army from 1958 to 1960 and served in Korea. Luther retired from the Babcock and Wilcox Co. in 1985 where he was a machine operator. He was active in the Mason's, Eastern Star and the Columbia United Church of Christ. Luther is survived by his wife, Margaret J. Hudson. The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice, Direction Home and all of the caregivers who helped support Luther through the dementia. Funeral Services will be held THURSDAY, August 15, 2019 at Columbia United Church of Christ, 978 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Masonic Service at 10:45 a.m., Visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a Memorial Service at 12pm (Noon), Rev. John Henniger officiating. Entombment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Columbia United Church of Christ or Masonic Order. www.swigart easterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
