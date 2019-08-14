|
Luther Denver Hudson Luther D. Hudson was born on July 16, 1932 to Dewey and Cassie Hudson. He died at home on August 12, 2019. He was in the Army from 1958 to 1960 and served in Korea. Luther retired from the Babcock and Wilcox Co. in 1985 where he was a machine operator. He was active in the Mason's, Eastern Star and the Columbia United Church of Christ. Luther is survived by his wife, Margaret J. Hudson. The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice, Direction Home and all of the caregivers who helped support Luther through the dementia. Funeral Services will be held THURSDAY, August 15, 2019 at Columbia United Church of Christ, 978 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Masonic Service at 10:45 a.m., Visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a Memorial Service at 12pm (Noon), Rev. John Henniger officiating. Entombment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Columbia United Church of Christ or Masonic Order. www.swigart easterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 14, 2019