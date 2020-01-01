|
|
) Lyda Williams, 93, passed away December 27, 2019. She was born February 24, 1926 in Kelso, Tennessee to the late James and Sophronia Shelton. Lyda was an avid reader, enjoyed doing word puzzles, playing card games and square dancing. Through the years, she and John loved to travel to visit their children and grandchildren. Along with her parents; Lyda was preceded in death by brothers, Joe, Carl, Homer and Ray Shelton; sisters, Mildred Vaught, Ruby Stovall and Eunice Ashworth. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, John; sons, Mark (Christi) and Dan Williams; daughters, Donna Maddox and Glenda Taylor; grandchildren, Tracy (Steve) Kinoshita, Steve (Sandra Machado) Maddox, Jill (Chris) Allison and Julie Williams; great grandchildren, Alyse and Michael Kinoshita, Kylee, Weslee and Shaun Allison. Funeral service will be held at 1 P.M. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 11 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 1, 2020