Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lyda Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyda R. Williams


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lyda R. Williams Obituary
) Lyda Williams, 93, passed away December 27, 2019. She was born February 24, 1926 in Kelso, Tennessee to the late James and Sophronia Shelton. Lyda was an avid reader, enjoyed doing word puzzles, playing card games and square dancing. Through the years, she and John loved to travel to visit their children and grandchildren. Along with her parents; Lyda was preceded in death by brothers, Joe, Carl, Homer and Ray Shelton; sisters, Mildred Vaught, Ruby Stovall and Eunice Ashworth. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, John; sons, Mark (Christi) and Dan Williams; daughters, Donna Maddox and Glenda Taylor; grandchildren, Tracy (Steve) Kinoshita, Steve (Sandra Machado) Maddox, Jill (Chris) Allison and Julie Williams; great grandchildren, Alyse and Michael Kinoshita, Kylee, Weslee and Shaun Allison. Funeral service will be held at 1 P.M. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 11 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lyda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -