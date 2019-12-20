|
|
Dr. Lydia Stowbun passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at the age of 99. Lydia is survived by her sons, Roald Oleg (Denise) Janke and Igor (Hope) Janke; grandchildren, Raisa (fiance Chris) Janke, Konrad (Jenni) Janke, and Tatjana Janke; and great-grandchild, Clara. She was preceded in death by her parents, Prokip and Anna Stowbun. Funeral services will be celebrated on Monday, December 23, at 11:00 a.m. St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 755 South Cleveland Avenue, Mogadore, Ohio. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial at St. Nicholas Cemetery will immediately follow the service. Full obituary in 12/22 edition, or online at anthonyfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 20, 2019