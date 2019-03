Lydia V. "Tiny" (Tiffin) Hrubik



Lydia V. "Tiny" (Tiffan) Hrubik, 92, of Scottsdale, Ariz., passed to the presence of her Lord and Savior on February 14, 2019, after an extended illness. Born on July 24, 1926, she grew up in Akron as the youngest daughter in a family of ten children.



After schooling, she was employed as a secretary with Firestone Tire & Rubber. "Tiny" was married to William Hrubik of Akron in 1951, spending 59 happy years together until his passing in 2010. They loved serving at Vesper Lake Apostolic Christian Church. Tiny was an example of devotion and commitment to her family. She took special joy in caring for and spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed travelling, experiencing God's creation, baking her famous pies, encouraging and nurturing others, and keeping a cozy home. Most importantly, she had a passion for her Lord and Savior, who was a part of her everyday conversation.



She is survived by daughters, Cynthia A. Flanigan of Metamora, Ill., Carol K. Sauder of Scottsdale, Ariz.; sons, William M. of Smyrna, Ga. and Mark D. of Columbus, Ohio; as well as by their spouses and nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 11 a.m. at Lakeside Christian Church located at 3535 Knollwood Lane, Akron, Ohio. The funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. with Rev. Petar Nenadov officiating. Private interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Thema Hospice, 1500 E. Bethany Home Rd. #250, Phoenix, Arizona 85014.