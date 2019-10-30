|
Lyle Dean Henkel was born 1/30/1933 weighing a healthy 15 pounds! He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict and retired from Chrysler. He passed away on 10/27/2019 at the age of 86. Lyle was preceded in death by the love of his life, Donna (O'Toole) Henkel. He leaves behind his children, Anita (Mike) Clary, Lyle E. (Vickie) Henkel, Laura (Max Jr.) Miller, Carissa (Joe) Campbell, and Timothy (Kristyn) Henkel, 16 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and extended family. Calling hours will be Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. A private military burial will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 30, 2019