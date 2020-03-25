|
Lyn E. Fears, 65, a lifetime resident of the Akron, OH community, departed from this earthly life on March 20, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Mary Thornton, she leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Norman Fears; son, Tony Thornton; daughter, Ronda Rears; brother, Donald Thornton; sister, Mary Schuller (Lawrence); brother-in-law, Vernon Fears; sister-in-law, Karen Fears; granddaughter, Tiara Thornton; grandson, Trevon Thornton; special friends, Phyllis Williams, Barbara Herring and Barbara Duboise; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 25, 2020