1/1
Lynda H. Cassidy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Lynda H. Cassidy (nee Hendershott), age 69, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was the beloved mother of Joshua (Cortney) and Jayson Cassidy; loving grandmother of Kyle; beloved daughter of Howard E. Hendershott Jr. and the late Virginia Leist Hendershott; dear sister of Laurel (Bill) Parsons, Howard (Susan) Hendershott III, Kenneth (Lisa) Hendershott, Lesley (Jon) Cain and Louise (the late Kevin) Knox; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Theresa Neese for devoted and loyal care of Lynda. In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorials be made to UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital https://www.uhhospitals.org/rainbow/about/giving-to-uh-rainbow. Private family services were held. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home Hudson, Ohio. Go to www.johnsonromito.com for additional obit information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes
19 East Main Street
Hudson, OH 44236
(330) 650-4181
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved