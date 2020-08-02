) Lynda H. Cassidy (nee Hendershott), age 69, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was the beloved mother of Joshua (Cortney) and Jayson Cassidy; loving grandmother of Kyle; beloved daughter of Howard E. Hendershott Jr. and the late Virginia Leist Hendershott; dear sister of Laurel (Bill) Parsons, Howard (Susan) Hendershott III, Kenneth (Lisa) Hendershott, Lesley (Jon) Cain and Louise (the late Kevin) Knox; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Theresa Neese for devoted and loyal care of Lynda. In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorials be made to UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital https://www.uhhospitals.org/rainbow/about/giving-to-uh-rainbow
