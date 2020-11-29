Lynda M. Tryon, 51, passed away on November 15, 2020. She was born in Akron and attended Copley High School. Lynda worked for many years as a Hair Dresser in the Akron area. Lynda was preceded in death by her parents John and Martha Foutty of Copley. Missing her greatly are her children Jeff Farber (Amanda), Bridgette (Cody) Doyle and her beautiful granddaughter Aubrey Ann Doyle; her life partner Sam Jiamboi; her sisters, Debbie VanMeter, Sharon (Dick) Wyatt; her brother, Johnny (Maria) Foutty; and her many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to COVID.







