Lynda Marie Stagles-Rezack Lynda Marie Stagles-Rezack passed away peacefully in her home on April 29th, 2020 after a long battle with Brain Cancer. She was born on December 30th, 1963 in Shaker Heights, OH to Beatrice and Hank Stagles. She is survived by her husband, Tom Rezack; daughter, Becky Rezack; son, Tommy Rezack; brothers, Tony and Bryan; sisters, Dianne, Sandy, and Judy; Goddaughter, Beth; and three beautiful grandchildren, Mikey, Connor, and Chelsea. Lynda graduated from North High School in 1983 and began her family soon after. She worked the majority of her life in accounting and in her spare time loved socializing, gardening, and loving her grandchildren to pieces. If you asked anyone about her they would say that she was truly an angel who walked amongst humans. To know her was to love her and to be loved by her was instantaneous and unconditional. Above all else she was an amazing Mother and Grandmother. Fixing Boo Boo's, planting kisses, and wiping tears were her specialties. Her time on this earth was always spent caring for her family and she cherished every minute of it. But it didn't stop with them; she never left anyone out. Her love, although priceless, was free to everyone and never in short supply. We will always remember her sweetness, and her spirit will be carried on by those she left behind. She was a Lover. She was a fighter. She was a strong woman faced with an unimaginable battle yet she remained strong in faith and full of life. She will forever be greatly missed. Private memorial service will be Friday, May 8, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.







