Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Southwest Church of Christ
Memorial service
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:00 PM
Southwest Church of Christ
516 33rdSt. S.W.
, Barberton, OH
Lynette M. Hall


Lynette M. Hall Obituary
Lynette M. Hall

Lynette M. Hall, age 41, passed away May 10, 2019 after a long fight with cancer.

Memorial service will take place Friday, May 24, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Southwest Church of Christ, 516 33rd St. S.W., Barberton, OH 44203 with Pastor Nathan Robinson officiating. Family will receive friends prior to the service from 4 to 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made during the service to Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH 44203 to help with funeral expenses.

Complete obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.CoxFuneralHomeInc.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 19, 2019
