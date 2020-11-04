1/1
Lynette Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynette "Doll", "Nessie", "LT" Thompson went quietly to sleep in Jesus on October 29, 2020. She was a native of Akron, Ohio but was born in Ferndale, Michigan. She was a twin and one of 10 children. Lynette graduated from Central Hower High School where she met her love of 44 years, Frankie Thompson. This union resulted in three beloved children. She was employed at Wyant Woods Care Center for over 30 years and retired in June of 2015. She was also a member of the Bethel Seventh- Day Adventist church and served in the hospitality department. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Dorothy Porter; sister, Patricia Wheeler; her brother, Terrence Porter and granddaughter, Ijay Belle. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Frankie Thompson; daughters, Twila (Maurice) Belle, Fanta (Chris) Weems, and son, Frankie Porter. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services at 1695 Diagonal Road, Akron, OH 44320. Private service begins at 12 p.m.; masks will be required. Services will be live streamed at 12:00 noon at http://www.sommervillefuneralservice.com. Condolences may be sent to 408 Fernwood Dr., Akron, Ohio 44320.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Sommerville Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sommerville Funeral Home
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved