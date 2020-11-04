Lynette "Doll", "Nessie", "LT" Thompson went quietly to sleep in Jesus on October 29, 2020. She was a native of Akron, Ohio but was born in Ferndale, Michigan. She was a twin and one of 10 children. Lynette graduated from Central Hower High School where she met her love of 44 years, Frankie Thompson. This union resulted in three beloved children. She was employed at Wyant Woods Care Center for over 30 years and retired in June of 2015. She was also a member of the Bethel Seventh- Day Adventist church and served in the hospitality department. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Dorothy Porter; sister, Patricia Wheeler; her brother, Terrence Porter and granddaughter, Ijay Belle. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Frankie Thompson; daughters, Twila (Maurice) Belle, Fanta (Chris) Weems, and son, Frankie Porter. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services at 1695 Diagonal Road, Akron, OH 44320. Private service begins at 12 p.m.; masks will be required. Services will be live streamed at 12:00 noon at http://www.sommervillefuneralservice.com
. Condolences may be sent to 408 Fernwood Dr., Akron, Ohio 44320.