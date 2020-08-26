Casebier Lynn Abigail (nee Dressler) Casebier, 78, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, after a short battle with cancer Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at MUSC Medical Hospital in Charleston, South Carolina. Lynnie, as she was known by her family, was born January 6, 1942 in Akron to Paul T. and Virginia (nee Burchill) Dressler. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Karin D. Rogers and Kenneth P. Dressler. She is survived by her beloved children, whom she had with her husband, Dewey B. Casebier (deceased); son, Dwayne (Anna) Casebier of Alpena, Michigan; daughter, Erin (Ted) DiCresce of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; sister, Kristin D. Mackey (Dave) of Pittsfield, Massachusetts; the grandchildren, she so loved, Barbara Horkey, Steven and Jennifer Casebier, Jordin and Justin Seymour-Casebier, Kylie, Jake and Luke DiCresce; six great- grandchildren and many much-loved nieces and nephews. Lynn was a 1960 graduate of Our Lady of the Elms and attended The University of Akron. She lived most of her life in the Akron area until she moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1999 and then Charleston, South Carolina in 2015. Lynn was a life-long learner, a voracious reader, had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge and learned something new every day. She loved the beach, bowling, watching Olympics, particularly figure skating and never missed her favorite TV show, Deadliest Catch. She adored her grandchildren and was at her happiest spending time with her family and friends. Lynn was also a hard worker with a resume as diverse as it was long. She was a die-hard feminist, had a passion for politics, was a lifelong democrat which led her to find her true calling as a Democratic Pollster in the last 20 years of her work life. She worked for R.L. Polk, Peter Hart Research, Summit Research, retiring in 2006 from West Group Research. She was proud of her career in political market research where she worked her way up from managing the call center to training new employees and writing surveys. Lynn was a fun, unique and free-spirited character with a beautiful smile, a great, infectious belly laugh, and a razor sharp, quick-witted sense of humor. Honest and generous, she possessed a fierce loyalty to her many lifelong friends, especially, Mary Lou Mason, Barbara Torosian and Karen Hall Jones. But the most important vocation in Lynnie's life was as a caring mother and loving grandmother, a goal in which she leaves this world having achieved as her greatest success! A post pandemic Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date to honor Lynn. Per her wishes, there will be a funeral Mass at St. Sebastian's Church, Akron, with an Irish "funeral party" afterwards, filled with her favorite music and where we will lift a glass (or two) and toast, celebrate and commemorate this creative, self-taught, gutsy, one-of-a-kind woman for whom we are so proud and will forever miss. For all of those who knew her, it should be no surprise that she co-wrote this tribute of herself! In lieu of flowers, Lynn would suggest you instead buy a lottery ticket! Online condolences and shared memories may be left for the family at www.charlestoncremationcenter.com/m/obituaries/Lynn-Casebier/Memories
. Cremation has taken place, arrangements are in the care of Charleston Cremation and Funeral Home.