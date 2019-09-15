|
Lynn Diane Rich (Rybak) Lynn Diane Rich passed away September 6th at the Summa Akron City Hospice Unit. She was 64 years old. Lynn was born in Ravenna, Ohio on June 10, 1955 to George and Helen Rybak [Nee] Shirk of Kent, Ohio. Lynn graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in Kent, Ohio as a member of the Class of 1973. She attended Kent State University in Kent, Ohio where she was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. She worked for Container Corporation of American in Ravenna as a customer service representative, and later as the Customer Service Manager from 1980 to 1986. Lynn is survived by her husband, Williston C. Rich III of Hudson, to whom she has been happily married for 33 years. Together, they had a daughter, Elizabeth, who is now deceased. She is survived also by her mother, Helen Rybak of Kent; brother, William Rybak also of Kent; George (Shiela) Rybak of Highland Hts.; uncle, Richard Rybak of Alexandria, Virginia. No immediate services are planned at this time. Donations can be made in her name to Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Road, Twinsburg, OH 44087. All arrangements have been made by Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Avenue, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019