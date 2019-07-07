Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Lynn Glover, age 57, of Norton, Ohio, died on July 3, 2019 at Manor Care Center in Barberton.

She was born in Centre Rush, Pa. on May 7, 1962, the daughter of Leona (nee Sensor) McSpadden of Norton.

Lynn was an STNA. She enjoyed fishing, and had a collection of Betty Boop memorabilia.

In addition to her mother, Lynn is survived by her husband, Randal "Randy" Glover, whom she married on February 6, 1981. Her three sisters also survive, Leah, Kelly and Candace.

Those that have preceded her death were her son, Michael "Mike" Sensor; her brother, Calvin McSpadden, Jr., and her step-father, Calvin McSpadden, Sr.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron.

Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 12 to 1 p.m.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019
