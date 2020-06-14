Lynn Grant
Lynn "Snookie" Brown, Locke, Watson, Tucker, Grant passed away on June 9, 2020. Lynn was born in Akron, OH to the late Richard and Beatrice Brown, she was the youngest of three children. Lynn graduated from Butchel High School then attended the University of Akron, and the Washington Beauty School. Lynn spent 30 years in the Healthcare profession; caring for her mother and others. She was in the beauty business for over 20 years. Lynn leaves behind to mourn her passing daughter, Misty McCail; grandson, Christian McCail; sisters, Charleia, Dianne; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 12 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in to view at time. Private services will immediately follow. Interment Mount Peace Cemetery. 330-836-2725




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Sommerville Funeral Home
JUN
19
Service
Sommerville Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sommerville Funeral Home
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
