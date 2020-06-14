Lynn Grant

Lynn "Snookie" Brown, Locke, Watson, Tucker, Grant passed away on June 9, 2020. Lynn was born in Akron, OH to the late Richard and Beatrice Brown, she was the youngest of three children. Lynn graduated from Butchel High School then attended the University of Akron, and the Washington Beauty School. Lynn spent 30 years in the Healthcare profession; caring for her mother and others. She was in the beauty business for over 20 years. Lynn leaves behind to mourn her passing daughter, Misty McCail; grandson, Christian McCail; sisters, Charleia, Dianne; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 12 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in to view at time. Private services will immediately follow. Interment Mount Peace Cemetery. 330-836-2725