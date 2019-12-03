Home

Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Calling hours
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Service
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
Lynn James DeFreest M.D.


1932 - 2019
Lynn James DeFreest, 87, passed away on December 1, 2019. He was born October 31, 1932 in Albany, New York to the late James and Vera DeFreest. He was an orthopedic surgeon in Barberton and Akron and had founded Orthopaedics Inc. Lynn is survived by his wife of 32 years, Patricia; sons, Eric (Melissa) and Jeff (Kari); step-children, Kim Warren, Keith (Tonya) Warren, Mark Warren; grandsons, Nicolai and Zachary DeFreest, and Joshua Warren. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 PM, where a service will be held 2:00 PM. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Turkeyfoot Island Club, in memory of Lynn. Condolences and memories may be shared with Lynn's family at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 3, 2019
