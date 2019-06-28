Lynn L. Welch



Lynn L. Welch, 86, a good and gentle man, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019.



Lynn was the third son of Preston Welch and Genevieve Allen Welch of Clarksburg, WV. Growing up, he loved to spend time at Lake Floyd in the summers; being on the Allen family farm with his uncle Wayne. He loved boating, fishing, hunting and camping. He was very much a family man and enjoyed close relationships with his brothers John (deceased) and Jim. Lynn met Janet Duncan in 1955 and they spent 64 years happily married, supporting each other in every way.



After serving a tour of duty with the Army during the Korean War, Lynn returned to complete his college education. An educator for over 30 years, Lynn taught many years at North and Kenmore High Schools along with being the swim coach for Kenmore. He cared for all of his students. He saw potential in each of them and was proud of their accomplishments.



While the last few years were challenging for Lynn as the Alzheimer's progressed, he still found joy in his life and brought the same to those who interacted with him. Despite the challenges, he kept his sense of humor, and remained more concerned about his loved ones than for himself.



Lynn is survived by his wife, Janet; sons, Lynn A. (Lillian) of North Royalton and Scott (Carleen) of Hudson, OH; grandsons, Justin (Megan) of Brewster, OH and Andrew and Evan of Hudson, OH; brother, Jim of Nashville; brothers-in-law, Roger Duncan (Jody) of The Villages, FL, and Allan Duncan (Diane) of Grass Valley, CA; as well as many precious nephews and nieces.



Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 P.M. TODAY Friday, June 28 at the Anthony Funeral Home, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron. Funeral services will be celebrated 12:30 Saturday at the funeral home, where the family will receive friends beginning at 11:30 A.M., Pastor Steve Bucy officiating. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 28, 2019