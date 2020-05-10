Lynn M. Parker
) Lynn M. Parker, age 70, passed away on May 3, 2020. Born in Akron, she lived in Akron and graduated from Tallmadge High School. Lynn was a voracious reader and owned over 1,000 books. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lynn loved music and was the number one fan and critic of The Gary Parker Band. She also ran sound for the band in the 80's. Preceded in death by her father, Robert Robinson, Lynn is survived by her husband of 46 years, Gary; daughter, Michelle Moran; grandchildren, Crystal Haskins, Ashley Bozelli, Jessie Bozelli, Cassandra and Sean Moran; great-grandchildren, Kyla, Sovi, Mariah, Sasha, Tina, Izaiah, Jazmyn, Jozlyn and Izak; mother, Lois Nuzum; and sister, Carol Hamilton and her husband, Terry. Due to current limitations, Memorial services will be held at a later date. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
