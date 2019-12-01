|
) Lynn M. Stearns (nee Schnabel), age 71, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Hospice of the Panhandle in Kearneysville, West Virginia. She is survived by her husband, James "Jim" Stearns; her son, Kyle Stearns; her "bonus daughter" Stephanie (Kyle's wife); her grandchildren, Stone and Sydney Stearns; and her sister, Pamela Schnabel. She was predeceased by her parents, Howard and Joan (nee Longnaker) Schnabel, and infant son, Sean Stearns. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7 at the Pilgrim United Church of Christ at 2201 Briggs Road, Silver Spring, Maryland. Relatives and friends are welcome. The family has designated the COPD Foundation for memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers. For full obituary visit rosedalefuneral.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019