Lynn (Carlson) Morrow, of Edenton, NC, passed away on November 27th in Mercedes, TX after a long illness. She was born March 11th, 1948 to parents Oka and Helen Patricia Carlson in Jackson, Michigan. She was the 3rd of 10 children. Lynn graduated from Kent State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree and began working for Robinson Memorial Hospital in Ravenna, OH. She went on to earn a Specialist in Blood Banking and her MBA from Kent State. After finishing her Master's degree she worked for the American Red Cross in Cleveland, OH and was eventually promoted to Director of IT Operations at the National Chapter of the American Red Cross in Washington, DC. She retired in 2008. Lynn and her husband Larry have enjoyed many adventures over the years including sailing and RVing. They have been frequent visitors to many sunny destinations in the southern US and Bahamas while on the boat. Since moving on to the RV, they have visited friends and family across the US and have thoroughly enjoyed visits with their sons' families. Lynn is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Larry of Edenton, NC; Sons Todd (Megan) of Monticello, IN & Jeremy (Lori) of Las Vegas, NV; Grandsons Ryley, Declan, and River; Brothers Michael, Greg, Andrew, Jeff (Melissa) Carlson; Sisters Kathy (Tom) Barnhart, Susan (Jim) Brenner, Sharon Ayres; Sisters-In-Law Jeanette Carlson, and Barbara Carlson; Brothers-In-Law Ric (Donna) Morrow, Kevin (Danielle) Morrow, as well as numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her father Oka Carlson, mother Helen Patricia Carlson, brother Jon Carlson, and brother Steven Carlson. A memorial service will be held at St. Patrick's church in Kent, OH in the spring of 2020 and interment will at St. Mary's Cemetery in Hudson, OH on the same day.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 22, 2019