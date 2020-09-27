CUYAHOGA FALLS --Lynn Vallee passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home after a three year battle with COPD. He was born in Akron on January 16, 1947 and a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School Class of 1965. Lynn attended Texas Western University and Highland Junior College. He retired from Summit County in 2009 after 33 years of service. He spent seven years of his career as the Director of the Auto Title Bureau; 18 years as a hearing officer for the Board of Tax Revision and his last eight years as the Director of Fiscal Weights and Measures for the Services Department. Lynn was the owner of Sinatra Catering which he founded in 1988. He catered numerous local festivals, golf outings and corporate events over the years. He sold the business in 2012 to enjoy more time traveling and visiting friends/family. Lynn was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Boston Red Sox fan. He loved watching Sunday football and participating in his fantasy sports leagues. Lynn was a fabulous cook! His famous Sinatra's Italian sausage, meatball subs and roasted corn were enjoyed by many. Lynn found he missed participating in the festival days, so he joined the Festa Italiana of Cuyahoga Falls as the Vendor Chairman for a few years. He also served as a Trustee Officer for Centro Italiano. In retirement, Lynn enjoyed frequent visits to casinos and traveling to tropical destinations. His biggest joy in life was watching his grandchildren excel in scholastics, sports and life. Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Vallee and Urma Grinder. He leaves behind his children: Tina (Don) White, Tony (Amy) Vallee and Traci (Daryl) Gentry; grandchildren: Emma, Patrick and Maria White; Dominic and Dante Vallee; Kylie Gentry. Lynn will be forever grateful for the care, love and friendship provided by Sheila Vallee and the lasting memories he had with their dog, Maxie. His fur child, Sammie, will always be the best companion and love of his life. Lynn will be greatly missed by many friends, co-workers and neighbors. A special thanks to Kindred Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Lynn and our family in his final days. Due to COVID, a private family service has taken place. A celebration of Lynn's life will be held later in 2021. In lieu of flowers, the Festa Italiana of Cuyahoga Falls has established the Lynn Vallee Memorial Scholarship. Donations can be made payable and mailed to: Festa Italiana of Cuyahoga Falls, PO Box 912, Cuyahoga Falls OH 44223. Please indicate "Lynn Vallee Memorial Scholarship" on memo line of check. (McGowan-Reid & Santos, FALLS)