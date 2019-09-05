|
Lyvonne Marie Arnett (Sees) Lyvonne Arnett (nee Sees), 89, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She will be greatly missed by those left behind but joyfully welcomed by loved ones who had gone home before her. She was born February 19, 1930, in Coshocton, OH, the last of seven children. In 1956, Lyvonne married the love of her life, John Arnett, with whom she enjoyed sixty-three years of marriage. Together they loved and raised three children. She was a lifelong member of the Goodyear Heights United Methodist Church in Akron, where she participated in the bell choir. She was a retired cosmetologist. She enjoyed making beautiful works through art and crafting. She was a woman who loved and adored her family and was a continually encouraging mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by sisters Mary and Madeline; brothers Harold "Valli", Robert, Harold "Seesie" and Roy Jr. She leaves behind husband John; son David (Paula) Nolt; daughters Kim (Kevin) Steiner and Shelly (Steve) Betchel; grandchildren Joey (Rosie) Steiner, Amy (Ryan) Moran, Kyle Betchel, and Kristopher Finch; great-grandchild Clay Moran. A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at NEWCOMER, AKRON CHAPEL, 131 N. Canton Rd. at 2:00 P.M., with visitation an hour prior to the service. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery will be Mon. Sept. 9, at 10:45 A.M. Condolences and memories for Lyvonne's family can be shared at www.NewcomerAkron.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 5, 2019