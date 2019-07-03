M. Almonta Markwood



M. Almonta Markwood, age 90, went to be with the Lord on June 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, John P. Markwood, Jr.; parents, Harlie and Avis Lowther; sister, Mary Weaver; brothers, Richard, Phillip, Henry and Lynn Lowther. Survived by son, John P. Markwood III; daughter, Lorraine Knapp; grandchildren, Paul, Mike (Patti), Jessica (Robert Lewis), Emily (Christopher Buchanan); great-grandchildren, Jacob Knapp (Amber Donati), Allie Schermerhorn, Shane Buchanan, Zak Markwood, David Buchanan, Nathan and Sarah Jennings, Tristen Lewis; siblings, Obrey Lowther, Jane Buck, Marge Gillespie, Betty Capps and Ralph (Diane) Lowther.



Almonta graduated from Webster Springs High School in 1949 and married John Jr. in June of the same year. She worked various places over the years with her last employment being at Cope Pharmacy from 2001-2016. She was a member of the Red Hats, Clinton Historical Society and a charter member of Legacy Church. She taught a nursery age Sunday School class of over 50 years and she and her husband worked with the teenage youth group for several years. She loved her family and it showed in many things she did for them but her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Her compassion for others was felt by everyone she touched. She was always available to do anything for anyone who needed help. Anything from making sure you had a ride to church, helping with church dinners, planning funeral dinners and being a caregiver to those who needed help. Almonta was an independent and strong-willed woman who mowed her own yard, chopped wood and even using a chainsaw until her late 80's. She also kept up her house and cooked for herself until she went into the hospital.



Funeral Services will be held SATURDAY, July 6, 2019, 11 a.m. at Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton, Jim Gindlesberger officiating. Final resting place Greenlawn Cemetery. Calling hours Friday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and also Saturday one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Round Lake Christian Camp, 114 Ohio 3, Lakeview, OH 44638. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356 Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 3, 2019