Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for M. Markwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Almonta Markwood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
M. Almonta Markwood Obituary
M. Almonta Markwood

M. Almonta Markwood, age 90, went to be with the Lord on June 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, John P. Markwood, Jr.; parents, Harlie and Avis Lowther; sister, Mary Weaver; brothers, Richard, Phillip, Henry and Lynn Lowther. Survived by son, John P. Markwood III; daughter, Lorraine Knapp; grandchildren, Paul, Mike (Patti), Jessica (Robert Lewis), Emily (Christopher Buchanan); great-grandchildren, Jacob Knapp (Amber Donati), Allie Schermerhorn, Shane Buchanan, Zak Markwood, David Buchanan, Nathan and Sarah Jennings, Tristen Lewis; siblings, Obrey Lowther, Jane Buck, Marge Gillespie, Betty Capps and Ralph (Diane) Lowther.

Almonta graduated from Webster Springs High School in 1949 and married John Jr. in June of the same year. She worked various places over the years with her last employment being at Cope Pharmacy from 2001-2016. She was a member of the Red Hats, Clinton Historical Society and a charter member of Legacy Church. She taught a nursery age Sunday School class of over 50 years and she and her husband worked with the teenage youth group for several years. She loved her family and it showed in many things she did for them but her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her compassion for others was felt by everyone she touched. She was always available to do anything for anyone who needed help. Anything from making sure you had a ride to church, helping with church dinners, planning funeral dinners and being a caregiver to those who needed help. Almonta was an independent and strong-willed woman who mowed her own yard, chopped wood and even using a chainsaw until her late 80's. She also kept up her house and cooked for herself until she went into the hospital.

Funeral Services will be held SATURDAY, July 6, 2019, 11 a.m. at Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton, Jim Gindlesberger officiating. Final resting place Greenlawn Cemetery. Calling hours Friday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and also Saturday one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Round Lake Christian Camp, 114 Ohio 3, Lakeview, OH 44638. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
Download Now