Martin Donald McClusky (Don) was born in Pittsburgh, PA on Dec. 9, 1928. Noted throughout his life for his wisdom, integrity, and humor, he was a Westinghouse finalist and salutatorian of his high school class. Don attended Carnegie Mellon University (Carnegie Tech) on a Chemical Engineering scholarship. Always a person to expand his horizons, Don also took playwriting classes, where he met his beloved wife and best friend of 64 years, Anne Pearson McClusky. During the Korean War, Don was drafted into the U.S. Army's Chemical Corps. While still serving, he interviewed with B.F. Goodrich and joined them as a salesman in Cleveland and then New York. He and Anne loved being so close to the excitement of New York in the 1950s, and the many friends from college who had moved there. He was transferred to Cleveland as regional sales manager and then to Australia, where for five years he ran B.F. Goodrich's chemical business in Australia. He and Anne loved Melbourne and returned there multiple times over the years. Back in the United States, Don was named president of B.F. Goodrich International, and attended Harvard's Advanced Management Program. Traveling for B.F. Goodrich, his interest in other countries and cultures continued to expand. He became Vice-Chairman of the Board of B.F. Goodrich in 1980, a position he held until retiring in 1983. After retiring, Don and Anne continued to travel extensively. They were involved in numerous arts and philanthropic organizations, and Don served as President of the Board of the Akron Art Museum, and on the boards of St. Thomas Hospital and Carnegie Mellon University. He also served on the boards of several U.S. companies, including Hoover, Wright Tool, Smithers Oasis and Telxon. Among Don's many wide-ranging interests and passions were theater, ballet, art, music, literature, and fly fishing. He was a voracious reader, could discuss almost any topic with fierce intelligence, and loved a glass of single malt or a dry sherry. Don continued to write privately throughout his life. Valued for his wit and humor, collections of his sayings were compiled into a book by one of the many boards he served on. His legendary humor typically veered towards good natured playfulness and mischief, such as wearing a black tie throughout George W. Bush's administration and deliberately and consistently mispronouncing Ronald Reagan's and Dick Cheney's surnames. He loved people and had close friendships that he maintained for decades. He is survived by his children, Mark McClusky (Barb), Joan McClusky (Ted Greenwald), and Sarah de Swart (Rob); eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by them, along with countless others. Services will be private.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 25, 2019