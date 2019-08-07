|
M. Eugene "Gene" Hawks Jr. After suffering for many years with Alzheimer's disease, Gene Hawks passed from this world to know new life forever with his Savior, Jesus Christ on August 3, 2019. He was a member of The Chapel in Akron where his faith took root and grew. Those who will miss his loving presence include Marilyn, his wife of 71 years; daughter, Melanie Kemp (Jack); son, Rick Hawks (Cathy); 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Gene always made his family his priority. Gene was born in Butler, PA on June 1, 1930, but lived in the Akron area since 8th grade. In 1948 he graduated from Garfield High School, where he was an outstanding baseball player. After declining an opportunity to continue baseball with the Philadelphia Phillies, Gene successfully continued semi-professional ball with Bordon Auto and Norka Plating. At about thirty years old, he reluctantly switched sports and took up golf. He was reluctant because, in his own words, he would "have to stop hitting baseballs for other players to chase and instead start hitting golf balls that he would have to chase". Nevertheless, Gene became an outstanding golfer, winning the club championship at Silver Lake Country Club 12 times. He also qualified at Firestone to play in the USGA Seniors' Amateur Championship, where he won an award for Daily Low Round. The family would like to give special thanks to all his healthcare personnel at Stow Glen Retirement Village and Ohio Living (Hospice of Fairlawn). Their loving care is greatly appreciated. A private family service will be held to celebrate his life. (REDMON,STOW,330.688.6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 7, 2019