) Mrs. M. Helen Meyer (nee Glenn), beloved wife of the late Dr. Harry Meyer, and devoted Mother of the late Dr. Glenn Meyer (Shirlaine Bellamah) of Cincinnati, Jody Meyer of Boston, Peggy Meyer of Baltimore, Dr. Mark Meyer (Dr. Sue Daniels) of Akron died on October 25, 2019 at age 101. She has five grandchildren, Robert Meyer (Amie), Dr. Christopher Meyer (Suzanne), Mary Ann Spurling (Brian), Zachary Meyer (Holly), Katie Woods (Tyler) and 11 great-grandchildren. Helen was the daughter of the late Dr. Thomas J. and Margaret Downs Glenn and sister of Dr. Jane Glenn, Dr. John M. Glenn, Dr. Thomas K. Glenn and Dr. James Glenn and outlived her siblings. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati and was a speech therapist for many years. Helen's true vocation however, was as a wife and mother. Her unconditional love never wavered as she selflessly put her children first. She never missed their sporting events or activities. Both she and Harry, through love and example, instilled in their children the desire to care for others and make the world better. A devout Catholic, Helen's Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated with her family at Good Shepherd Parish, in Cincinnati, Ohio. She will be buried in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's honor may be made to Faithful Servants Care Center, 65 Community Rd. Suite F, Tallmadge, OH 44278. Guestbook online at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 30, 2019