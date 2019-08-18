|
|
M. Jacqueline "Jackie" (Abel) Pfeil Together Again M. Jacqueline "Jackie" (Abel) Pfeil born May 11, 1930, died August 5, 2019. She was a long-time resident of North Canton, OH. Jackie was an avid reader and gardener. She and her husband of almost 61 years, Bob, enjoyed traveling extensively both home and abroad. She will be remembered for her thoughtfulness and wonderful sense of humor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Margaret Abel; her beloved husband, Robert A. Pfeil; brother-in-law, Charles T. Pfeil, of Akron, OH and infant daughter, Denise Marie Pfeil. She is survived by sister, Brenda Costello of Hanover, PA; her sister-in-law, Dorothy Pfeil of Akron; her brother-in-law, Paul Pfeil of Beavercreek, OH. sons, Mark A. Pfeil and wife Kathleen of Cape Coral, FL; Michael A. Pfeil and wife Linda of Freeport, OH; Christopher M. Pfeil; David M. Pfeil and her daughter Kathryn M. Pfeil of North Canton, OH; nine grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A viewing will be held at Reed Funeral Home on Wednesday the 21st from 5 to 7 p.m., NORTH CANTON. A Mass will be held at Little Flower Catholic Church, Thursday the 22nd at 11:00 a.m. with Father Nicholas Mancini officiating. Address: 2040 Diamond St. NE, North Canton, OH. Phone: (330) 494-2759, with burial service at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens, 7920 Frank Ave NW, Phone (330) 494-2051. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Stark County Humane Society or ASPCA. Those wishing may sign the on-line guestbook at www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019