On November 27, 2020 my father Jesus Christ came to me and whispered in my ear that my job on earth was done and it was time to come home. So as I took his hand, I stood on my own two feet for the first time in my life; and I walked home with a smile on my face and joy in my heart. When I was born on January 13, 1997 my mom had always told me that she was so lucky to be chosen to care for me and I had a special mission to do on earth and that one day my father, Jesus Christ would come to take me back home. This was such a special day for me even though I will miss my mom (Lauri Esposito). I hope that all my friends and family will help her through this time. Out of all my friends and family I think I will miss my best friend in the whole world the most, my uncle Bapa (Colin Crites). I will remember all the times he took me to the beach, fishing, I got to help him bake a lot of stuff, he helped me build birdhouses and taught me how to grow up to be a good man. I've had such a great life and it was all due to my family that helped take care of me and loved me unconditionally. So I would like to say thank you to all my uncle's, Boo (Jerry Hogue), Bubb (Sean Hogue), Kenny Hogue, Gene Hogue, Glenn Rodgers (deceased). My aunts, Maw (Sharon Crites), Julie Hogue, Patty Hogue,Tiesh Hogue. All my cousins and of course Grandma down the road (Barbara Crites) and my father, Michael Esposito. I would also like to thank all my friends from Constant Companions in Stow and many nurses from Children's Home Care Group, especially nurse Nadia who held my hand and loved me so much. Special thanks to my Doctors who over the years treated me like I was their own, especially Dr. Omlar, who made sure I enjoyed every breath I took, Dr. Wiznitzer, who kept my brain clear and working right, Dr. Wyneski who made sure everything that went in my body would eventually come out! And Akron Children's Hospital Palliative Care and Hospice of Western Reserve who reassured my mom that every choice she made for me was the right one. All these people made sure they gave me the best quality of life. So the last thing I would like to say to my family and friends is please don't be sad and don't cry for me. I actually feel like the lucky one, look who I get to spend my time with! And when your time comes I will be waiting for you, standing on my own, no wheelchair, no braces, free of machines with my arms wide open welcoming you home! Love Tyler! Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date. Condolences may be sent to tylerespo0113@yahoo.com. In remembrance of Tyler contributions may be made in his name to the Ronald McDonald House of Akron, 141 W State St., Akron, OH 44302. Arrangements entrusted to Hine Funeral Home.







