Mabel (Causby) Beal, age 99, passed away on May 10, 2020. Born on March 26, 1921 in Glen Alpine, N.C., she lived in Akron since 1945. Mabel was a member of North Springfield Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon. She was involved in many clubs and organizations, including the Springfield Senior Center, Ellet Community Center, Homemakers Club of Springfield Twp., The Lunch Bunch, a Red Cross volunteer, Good Neighbors, and Al-Anon. Mabel loved to play Euchre, Bingo and other card games, and bowled for a while. She also loved reading and going on cruises. Mabel is survived by her daughters, Sandra Hale (Richard) and Barbara Shaw (Bob Germano); grandchildren, Susan George (James), Richard Hale II (Jennifer) and Jennifer Anderson (Scott); great-grandchildren, Brittany, Nick, Charlie, Alex, Augie and Ryan; and brothers, Ben (Kathryn), Joe (Betty) and Steve (Elaine). Private services will be held with burial at Hillside Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family in care of Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road, Akron, OH 44312. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com