) On Friday, September 11, 2020, Mabel Suggs made her peaceful transition from labor to reward. Mabel was born on May 13, 1919 in Redburn, Georgia to her late parents, Rosie and Bryant Simpson. Palma, as she was affectionately known, was the baby of eleven siblings. She was a faithful member of Mt. Haven Missionary Baptist Church until her health declined. Palma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Suggs; only son, William Marsh; granddaughter, Rochelle Correll; and 10 siblings. Palma leaves to carry on her legacy, devoted and loving daughter and son-in-law, Francine (Charles) Blackwell and daughter, Cheyenne Fitzgerald; grandchildren, Carolyn (Dodie) Holsey, Willene Holsey, Ann Hendershot and Monique Norris (Marcus House); Jonathan (Shannon) Norris, Torey (Mandy) Marsh, and Travell Hendershot; 17 great grandchildren; 23 great great grandchildren and numerous great, great, great, grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Barbara Marsh and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Palma's Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Mt. Haven Baptist Church, 545 Noah Ave., Akron, Ohio 44320. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., Pastor Derwood Lockett, eulogist. MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND THE SERVICE. Procession will form and condolences may be sent to 1636 Marigold Ave., Akron, Ohio 44301. (Wellington Funeral Service 330-329-2201)







