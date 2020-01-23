|
THEN AND NOW Mabel E. Blasdell, 76, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 19, 2020. A life resident of the Barberton area, she retired from Akron General Medical Center after many years of service. Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Margaurite Sharier; brothers, Harold "Sonny", John and Frank Sharier; sisters, Margaret, Mary "Patty" Riddick, Shirley Williams and Vivian Bassett; daughter, Tracy Lynn Preston; first husband, Howard Charles Greathouse; daughter-in-law, Sarah Saffles Greathouse and her best friend, "Tink". Mabel is survived by her husband, Robert Blasdell; children, James (Debbie), Marilyn and Kevin (Dawn) Greathouse; grandchildren: Bonnie, David B. (Sarah), Mikey, James, August, Brandie and Charlie, Keith (Angie), David M., Maggie, Kevin (Melinda), Ashley, Jessie, Tyler, Matthew, Ricky and Samantha, Sara, Jennifer, Amber, Christina and James; many great-grandchildren; brothers, David (Monica), Howard, Chuck (Julie), Robert, Joseph, Paul (Martina) and Forrest Sharier; sisters, Sandra (Joe) Shaffer and Helen (Roger) Alderman; along with many other relatives and friends. A celebration of Mabel's life will be held Sunday, January 26th at 3 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 23, 2020