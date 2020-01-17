Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
34 South Cleveland Avenue
Mogadore, OH 44260
(330) 733-6271
Resources
More Obituaries for Mabel Ulm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel J. (Fowler) Ulm

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mabel J. (Fowler) Ulm Obituary
Mabel J. Ulm (nee Fowler) Mabel J. Ulm, age 84, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on January 15, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Richfield, Ohio to Frank and Frances (Ruess) Fowler, she was the youngest of five children. Mabel lived in Peninsula and Stow, where she grew up on a farm. She graduated from Stow High School and went on to live in Mogadore for more than 50 years. Mabel was a dedicated member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and volunteered with the Suffield/Randolph Food Shelf. She was also very active in the Home and School League while her children attended St. Joseph School. Mabel was employed at Edwin Shaw Hospital and was known to be a caring and compassionate caregiver to her patients, going above and beyond to meet their needs. Mabel was an avid gardener, had a green thumb, and loved being outdoors. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, David; she is survived by the people who loved her the most, Bob, John, Barbara, Carolyn, Susanne, and Bill; and her grandson, Josh. Mabel will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2643 Waterloo Road, Mogadore, Ohio 44260 with Father Thomas Acker, S.J. presiding. There will be a viewing for friends and family at the church prior to the service Saturday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the Suffield/Randolph Food Shelf in care of St. Joseph Church. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -