Mabel J. Ulm (nee Fowler) Mabel J. Ulm, age 84, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on January 15, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Richfield, Ohio to Frank and Frances (Ruess) Fowler, she was the youngest of five children. Mabel lived in Peninsula and Stow, where she grew up on a farm. She graduated from Stow High School and went on to live in Mogadore for more than 50 years. Mabel was a dedicated member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and volunteered with the Suffield/Randolph Food Shelf. She was also very active in the Home and School League while her children attended St. Joseph School. Mabel was employed at Edwin Shaw Hospital and was known to be a caring and compassionate caregiver to her patients, going above and beyond to meet their needs. Mabel was an avid gardener, had a green thumb, and loved being outdoors. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, David; she is survived by the people who loved her the most, Bob, John, Barbara, Carolyn, Susanne, and Bill; and her grandson, Josh. Mabel will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2643 Waterloo Road, Mogadore, Ohio 44260 with Father Thomas Acker, S.J. presiding. There will be a viewing for friends and family at the church prior to the service Saturday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the Suffield/Randolph Food Shelf in care of St. Joseph Church. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 17, 2020